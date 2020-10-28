Top 10. Portugal among the countries with the best integration of migrants – Executive Digest

Portugal belongs to the group of ten countries with the best integration policies for migrants. This is the result of an evaluation of 52 states, which highlight the fight against discrimination or family reunification as strengths.

According to the Index of Guidelines for the Integration of Migrants (MIPEX) with 2019 data presented by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon, Portugal has improved its guidelines for the integration of migrants in recent years, especially in the areas Health and health education, which earned him 81 points on a scale of 100.

“Portugal has steadily improved since the first edition of MIPEX [em 2005] and especially in the general evaluation it improved by three points between 2014 and 2019, “the report says.” Portuguese integration policy has improved slightly in all dimensions of equality, opportunities and security for immigrants. “

According to the results of MIPEX2020 for 2019, Portugal presents itself alongside the Nordic countries and countries that are traditionally the destination of immigrants as “one of the main countries in the top 10” and “leads the way in destination countries, especially among the new countries Countries like Italy or Spain ”.

“Compared to all other industrialized countries, Portugal’s integration policy in 2019 was above average in all policy areas, with the exception of access to health,” said the report.

The document adds that it is the fact that the country has extensive integration policies that make it a high priority at MIPEX, which underscores that integration among the “top 10” countries is a two-way process, as citizens and Citizens Immigrants generally enjoy equal rights, opportunities and levels of security. “

Regarding the fight against discrimination, Portugal scores a maximum of 100 points and is singled out for its “strong policies” and enforcement mechanisms that “slowly raise public awareness and complaints”, despite being “laws” with few resources by comparison to the usual target countries “.

Soon after, he scored 94 points for mobility in the labor market, where he is “first, alongside Germany and the Nordic countries” to “ensure equal treatment and specific support for both Portuguese and non-European citizens. ”.

“In the long term, these measures are associated with fairer results in the labor market, as immigrants benefit from better jobs, qualifications and public acceptance,” says MIPEX2020.

In terms of citizenship, on the other hand, Portugal not only scored 86 points, but rose 13 points compared to the 2014 index and stood out for its “citizenship model, world leader”, which was strengthened for both immigrants and descendants of Portugal.

“Portugal has also started to address its small weaknesses like migrant health and education: the health system improves access to care and information, while the education system better supports diversity in schools.” Recalls the report and stresses that future improvements can further increase the level of information and interaction between immigrants and society.

Family reunification, on the other hand, scored 87 points, with Portugal, along with Canada and Brazil, being one of the world’s most favorable strategies for family reunification.

MIPEX is a work under the responsibility of the Migration Policy Group (MPG) in partnership with the Center for International Relations in Barcelona and is co-financed by the European Commission.