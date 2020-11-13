Total Knee Replacement Market 2020 By Regional Trend & Growth Forecast To 2026

Total Knee Replacement Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Rise in number of arthritis cases along with the rapidly ageing population across the globe will drive total knee replacement market outlook. Total knee replacement is a surgical procedure involving removal of damaged cartilage and bone from the surface of knee joint and replacing them with an artificial material. The process is generally performed on people with osteoarthritis or arthritis.

Utilization of robotic technologies to treat total knee arthroplasty is gaining popularity. This can be attributed to several advantages associated with the process such as less muscle dissection, lesser pain, blood loss, shorter hospital stays, faster rehabilitation as well as rapid improvement in range of motion.

Technological advancements in implant material will further compel masses to opt for total knee replacement option in the coming years. Total knee replacement market size is projected to surpass USD 12 billion by 2026. Described below are some of the key factors propelling the industry forecast:

Expanding global geriatric population base

The key factor bolstering adoption of total knee replacement is the increasing global geriatric population. Elder populace is more prone to bone disorders such as osteoporosis and arthritis, which is prompting the need for joint replacement. As per World Health Organization estimates, the number of people over 60 years of age will outnumber children younger than 5 years by the end of 2020.

With increasing advancement and sophistication in healthcare, the average lifespan is expected to be longer than the past and the emphasis on quality of life for seniors is gradually growing. Moreover, favorable insurance reimbursement scenario will further influence various patients to opt for knee replacements.

Shifting trends toward minimally invasive surgery

In the current scenario, minimally invasive surgeries are preferred over traditional surgeries owing to reduced recovery time and faster scar tissue healing. Shifting trends towards minimally invasive procedures will favor total knee replacement industry share in the forthcoming years. Technological developments in the implant material may also attract consumer attention.

Widespread utilization of unicompartmental knee implants for partial knee surgeries is witnessed owing to smaller incision and reduced recovery time. In 2019, unicompartmental knee implants segment was valued at USD 710 million and are expected to showcase robust growth over 2020-2026.

Use of innovative production technologies

The implant materials used for total knee replacement are rapidly evolving and becoming more advanced, which is gradually fueling the product demand. Some of the key manufacturers in the industry are offering customized 3D implants that resemble patient anatomy. These customized devices such as jigs, inserts and kneecaps, aid in reducing surgery time and improve patient outcome.

The primary knee replacement devices segment is poised to grow at 4.3% over the analysis period. The robust adoption rate of the devices can be attributed to sophisticated technologies and total pain relief provided by the surgery. Increasing rates of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, majorly in women will contribute to substantial adoption of these surgeries.

Obesity and osteoporosis in Asia Pacific

Increasing rate of obesity and osteoporosis in the Chinese population will drive the demand for knee replacement procedures. China total knee replacement industry share is estimated to showcase exponential growth rate of over 10% through 2026.

The geriatric population base is also expanding in China and older people are more prone to bone deterioration. Also, rising prevalence of osteoporosis in the people due to reduced calcium intake may further fuel the demand for total knee replacement surgeries in the coming years.

