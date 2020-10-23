Total Knee Replacement Market Recent Trends, Development, Growth And Forecast 2020-2026

Latin America total knee replacement market value was pegged at US$200 million in 2019, with projected CAGR of around 6% through 2026. Knee replacements surgery usually use a fixation material to attach the implant to the patients which are further categorized as cementless, hybrid and cemented fixation material. The cemented fixation material usually tends to use bone cement to fix the implant. It exhibits a quick-drying nature that lets surgeons asses the strength of the bond immediately.

A notable improvement in surgical materials and techniques has boosted total knee replacement market outlook. Pervasive arthritis, including osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis has accentuated the need for total knee replacement.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2804

Ambulatory surgery centers end-market is likely to grow at a robust CAGR of around 6% through 2026, attributed to a trend towards outpatient procedures. Traction towards outpatient joint replacement surgery is fueled by technological advancements, a push to reduce healthcare costs and inclination to provide specialized care.

The healthcare sector has been advancing at a rapid pace, with average lifespan increasing longer than what was observed in the past, along with rising emphasis on improving quality of life of elderly population. The sector has also begun offering favorable reimbursement concerning knee replacement surgeries. This may encourage patients to opt for knee replacements devices, fueling total knee replacement market size.

With a palpable rise in rheumatoid arthritis which can damage the cartilage and cause cartilage loss, stiffness and pain, demand for knee replacement has surged in the past several years. Moreover, prevalence of osteoarthritis among baby boomers has furthered total knee replacement market outlook. Stakeholders are expected to boost investment in ambulatory surgery centers to gain an edge against the competitors.

Companies operating in this market have been working on newer technologies and have been offering customized 3D implants to resemble patient anatomy. Customized devices that include jigs, inserts and kneecaps, lower surgery time and enhance patient outcomes, encouraging product demand.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2804

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Total Knee Replacement Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Primary Knee Replacement Systems

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.3. Revision Knee Replacement Systems

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.4. Partial Knee Replacement Systems

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

Chapter 5. Total Knee Replacement Market, By Device Type

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Three-compartmental Knee Implants

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.3. Bicompartmental Knee Implants

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.4. Unicompartmental Knee Implants

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

Chapter 6. Total Knee Replacement Market, By Component

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Femoral

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

6.3. Tibial

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

6.4. Patellar

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/total-knee-replacement-market