Traffic chaos in sight with work on the Porto Metro Pink Line – Cities

The construction of the Rosa Line of the Porto Metro between S. Bento and Casa da Música includes new metro stations with large-scale works that severely affect traffic in busy areas of Invicta. There will be new stops at Praça da Liberdade (extension of S. Bento) at the end of the Allies. in the Carregal garden next to the Hospital de Santo António; and still in the square of Galicia.

To read all CM Exclusives during the day 10/29/2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction