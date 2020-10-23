Transgenic wheat in Argentina: what you can see with ours

Last week we celebrated Teachers’ Day in Brazil, Argentina, through a new variety of transgenic wheat, the IND-ØØ412-7 event. What do you have to see these themes with the pan and circus nuestros of each day? That is today’s topic in this opinion column.

The IND-ØØ412-7 wheat is tolerant to the sequence of herbicides based on ammonium glufosinate (GA). This ensures that the plant simply won’t be affected by contact with this poison circulating inside. Hence, some will be present in the Paja, Grano, Pan, Masa. Implications? Possible neurotoxic, genotoxic effects, reproductive problems and changes in the processes of cell division for those who come into contact with them. For this and other reasons, GA is banned in several countries.

In Brazil, the decision approved by ANVISA in August 2019 was simpler and more efficient: reclassifying toxicity, reducing risks. As a result, GA-based herbicides (such as the Finale, Liberty and Aura 200 brands) are not extremely toxic (Class I) to Brazilian farmers. According to ANVISA, it is okay if the residues of these toxins are given to the Cumpleaños “hot dogs” for children, the Nonna Pasta on Sundays. When there are some toxic substances (Class IV like Liberty and Finale) that are unlikely to be toxic (Class V like Aura 200). Isn’t it a relief?

It is interesting to note that this wheat was recognized in Argentina as being particularly important for periods of global heat that would be “resistant to the next”. The tolerance to ammonium glufosinate appears to be a small detail given the extent of this property. Would it really be there?

In other countries, studies of this type have been disrupted by most of the repeated frustration of trying to reproduce, in large-scale crops, the results obtained under controlled conditions in trial areas and traps. Obviously, the failure would be associated with the difficulty (“guess”) of controlling traits that depend on the interaction of several genes that act differently at different stages of plant growth and manipulate a single and miraculous species of “tolerance”. a la sequia “.

Accordingly, to accept that the Argentines have long been denied the knowledge of the world, which is not surprising that they have made it necessary to permit the cultivation of this wheat on their territory for their importation? A previous success. A British and superior country that believes its sovereign decision will depend on the opinion of the members of our CTNBio team who will give them full pride. Finally, the Argentine Ministers of Agriculture, Economy, Planning and Finance would patiently wait for the demonstration by CTNBio members “nuestro”, a small part of the ministry led by our astronaut, to guide their agriculture and technological development policy! Ain’t you beautiful

Bueno, pone mejor. Brazil’s decision to introduce CTNBio for the IND-ØØ412-7 envisions it as “genetically modified wheat to increase productivity in situations and environments with low water availability and glufosinate resistance”. Therefore, in addition to the advantage of tolerance to the sequence, an increase in productivity is expected here during the sequences, which tend to become increasingly intense. Could the Midwest, today in landscapes, with access to this wheat be the new Mecca of national agriculture?

No wrinkles. If you can read in the CTNBio program that analyzes this wheat “for use in food, rations, and derived or processed products only”.

Aren’t you pretty If it works, in the revolutionary offering and it has never been offered by transgenes who have been promising varieties that are string tolerant for twenty years, we are not interested. We want to import Argentine money and maybe guarantee the “hot chicken”, the French pan and the spicy noodles with GA. But I’m lucky that not everyone agrees with it.

As a result of the decision by CTNBio, the celebrations generated had an uncertain meaning as the statements that teachers and teachers received this week from representatives of our executive, legislative and judicial branches at all levels. In this case too, the main thing does not seem to have been attempted in the past.

We have 2.6 million teachers in Brazil who are receiving an average of 13% less than their peers in Latin America. However, if we make comparisons with the countries with the highest GDP in the world, these teachers receive the insurance sum that their colleagues in the “rich” countries ensure. The Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Appreciation of Educational Workers (FUNDEB) established by the PT government (2007) and the national minimum salary for skilled workers for this category in relation to 16 states from the country

As we know, the coup has frozen health and education spending and destroyed national minimum rating policies. Now the average remuneration of all Brazilian teachers of the basic education system in the Brazilian states is slightly above the average (67.5%) of the average remuneration for other higher professions. You are not currently: Our teachers receive the lowest salary in the world for this profession according to the OECD

In Rio Grande do Sul, a wealthy and Bolsonist state, the situation is even worse because of the majority of the “People of Good” who voted for it in 2018. Here the teachers receive a price of R $ 1,260 [US$ 224]In Maranhão, a poor state administered by a communist governor, the average salary is R $ 6,358 [US% 1.130]. Certainly there is something very bad about that, but it is useful to understand why in Rio Grande do Sul between 2014 and 2018 the number of teachers is 14%. The number of students enrolled is reduced by 13%, ensuring lower grades, fewer schools (the number of schools is reduced by 11%) and lower school conditions. What can you say about school meals?

We are also fulfilling the guarantee for organic food in schools resulting from the dismantling of the grocery shopping program (PAA) and the weakening of the national school food program. If the value of wheat goes down, will our students be given a pan of ammonium glufosinate residue if it becomes transgenic?

Perhaps. It depends on us.

And these legislative decisions are just that.

We live in an ecosystem that responds to the actions and relationships created by its components. Do you want to help Take sides in November and elect teachers for anti-fascists, humanists and ecologists. Vote on the advice of Pope Francis illuminated by his encyclical Fratelli Tutti. He notes, as Francisco says, that there are only those kinds of personas and associations, “those who seem to fall and recognize him as needful, and those who look distracted and make the pace faster”.

Haz is aware and encourages others to follow my direction. We need schools and good food. We need solidarity, security, education and art for everyone.

* Webinar on transgenic wheat on October 15, 2020.

** Leonardo Melgarejo is a doctor at the Ingeniería de Producción por la Universidad de Rio Grande do Sul (URGS). He is part of the coordination of the Gaucho Forum to Combat the Effects of Agrotoxics (2018/2020 and 2020-2022) and works in Permanent Campaign against Pesticides and Life.

Edition: Katia Marko