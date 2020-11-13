Transportation Management System Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2026

Transportation Management System Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Transportation Management System Industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Transportation Management System Market. Transportation Management System Market Report covers the companies’ data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter’s analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape

In the report, we have covered two proprietary models, the Transportation Management System Positioning Matrix and Competitive Strategic Window. The Transportation Management System Positioning Matrix analyses the competitive marketplace for the players in terms of product fulfilment and business strategy they adopt to sustain in the Transportation Management System market. The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of Transportation Management System markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisitions strategies, geography expansion, research & development, new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth in Transportation Management System market.

Transportation Management System Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides enumerated insight to support your decision-making process. Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified persuasive factors around which conventions about the market are made. These conventions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people.

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market is valued approximately USD 70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Transportation Management System is a platform designed to streamline the transportation process. . That eradicates human error and enhance the effectiveness of the business. This TMS is the necessity for reverse logistics procedure. This technology evaluates and report complete shipping data, monitor vendor and carrier accomplishment, improve routing and mode, and also gives end-to-end visibility of transportation movement. Digital Revolution in Transport is one of the key driving forces in the market growth. Through these digital technologies, such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and collaboration platforms, TMS providers are discovering ways to fulfill real-time economy demand for a timely and faster accomplishment of business process in each industry. Timing, Speed, optimization and efficiency are the key factors in transportation and logistics, which are attainable owing to the implementation of digital technologies. Consequently, the digital technologies are revolutionizing the landscape of the transportation industry, thus encouraging TMS vendors and third-party sources to incorporate digitized systems for transportation activities and supply chain management. For instance, in January 2017, MercuryGate International introduced its Logistics Integrator Program to combine the proficiency of MercuryGate’s TMS technology with pre-certified Logistics Services Providers (LSPs). Similarly, In May 2017, Oracle added new capabilities to its logistic cloud solutions, namely, Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) Cloud and Oracle Global Trade Management (GTM) Cloud. The new capabilities are expected to modernize the transportation process, upsurge the rate of perfect order performance, and decrease the order cycle times. Furthermore, advent of IoT and Big Data is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high installation and integration costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes Systems Group

JDA Software, Inc.

CTSI-Global

Inet-Logistics GMBH

BluJay Solutions

MercuryGate International, Inc.

Efkon AG

The report Transportation Management System market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Besides, the Transportation Management System market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Moreover, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

A Pin-point overview of TOC of Transportation Management System Market are:

Overview and Scope of Transportation Management System Market

Research goal & scope

Research assumptions

Research Methodology

Key take-away

Stakeholders

Market Segmentation

Transportation Management System Market Insights

Industry snapshot

Regulatory Framework

Transportation Management System Market Dynamics

Transportation Management System Market Forces

Transportation Management System Market Driver Analysis

Transportation Management System Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

Transportation Management System Market Opportunity Analysis

Factors Influencing Development of Transportation Management System Market

Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

Threats and Challenges in Transportation Management System industry

Forecast on Transportation Management System Market Size

Forecast on Transportation Management System Market Trend

Industry analysis – Porter’s Five Force

Transportation Management System Market PEST Analysis

Transportation Management System Market Value Chain Analysis

Transportation Management System Industry Trends

Company Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Overview

Product Benchmarking

Recent Developments and Technological Advancement

