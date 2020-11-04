TRAUMA FIXATION MARKET Current and Future Industry Analysis| STRYKER, SMITH & NEPHEW, ZIMMER BIOMET

Trauma Fixation Market, By Products (Internal Fixation Devices, External Fixation Devices, Other Trauma Products), Surgical Site (Lower Extremities, Upper Extremities), End User (Hospitals, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Distribution Channel ( Direct Tenders, Retails), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

DePuy Synthes,

Stryker,

Smith & Nephew,

Zimmer Biomet,

Acumed,

aap Implant AG,

TriMed, Inc.,

OsteoMed,

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.,

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions,

Braun Melsungen AG,

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

Corin,

among others

Trauma Fixation is referred as the treatment of injuries such as fractures or the broken bones. It includes the operation of holding, suturing, or fastening in a fixed position. Various procedures are offered to treat trauma by specialists and the procedure depends on the harshness of injury. The trauma fixation devices are used for the treatment of medical conditions such as burns, dislocations, fractures, sprains and strains caused by any external source. The trauma fixation devices can be categorized in two segments namely external and internal fixation devices.

External trauma fixation devices are applied externally which can be adjusted as per the individual requirements of the patient. Internal fixation devices are used for fixing the fractured bones in definite shape by implanting different devices. The internal fixation devices include various cannulated screws, intramedullary nails, wires, cables, hip screws, conventional hip screws, pins and plates. These devices are made of stainless steel, cobalt and titanium.

Segmentation: Global Trauma Fixation Market

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into three notable segments; internal fixator devices, external fixator devices and other trauma products. In 2018, internal fixator devices segment is estimated to rule with 77.9% shares and rising at the highest CAGR of 7.1%. Internal fixator devices are sub segmented into plates, screws, rod wires and pins, and fusion nails. External fixator devices are sub segmented into unilateral & bilateral external fixators, circular fixators and hybrid fixators.

In October 2016, AAP Implante AG launched polyaxial ankle trauma fixation products related to lower extremities of the body under their brand name LOOTEQ. The company’s motive behind this product launch is to expand their product portfolio. The names of the products are LOQTEQ VA Distal Tibia and Fibula Plates 2.7/3.5. The products allow flexible treatment to the ankle fractures.

On the basis of surgical site, the market is segmented into two notable segments; lower extremities and upper extremities. In 2018, lower extremities segment is valued to rule with 75.8% shares and rising at the highest CAGR of 7.1%. Lower extremities are sub segmented into hip and pelvic, lower leg, foot and ankle, knee and thigh. Upper Extremities are sub segmented into shoulder, hand and wrist, elbow and arm.

In October 2017, Dupey Synthes launched TFNA augmentation system. It is the first polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA).cement, which is used for hip fixation to treat patients suffering from poor bone quality. The main objective of the company is to expand its product portfolio. The new system also addresses important clinical requirements of the patients undergoing hip fracture surgery.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into three notable segments; hospitals, trauma centers and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2018, hospitals segment is projected to rule with 52.8% shares and rising at the highest CAGR of 7.2%.

In March 2018, Wright Medical Group N.V. launched its first preoperative planning system in U.S. It is patient-specific instrumentation for ankle revision arthroplasty with name INVISION PROPHECY, which is a total ankle revision system. It is an addition to Wright’s total ankle portfolio, extending the use of preoperative planning.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into two notable segments; direct tender and retails. In 2018, direct tenders segment is likely to rule with 75.0% shares and rising at the highest CAGR of 7.1%.

In April 2017, Nuvasive, Inc. launched its new technological fixation solution for the treatment of the posterior region fractures or spine fractures in the body. Also, the system has customized implant types that supports a multitude of techniques and options. The company aims at expanding their product portfolio to serve better to their customer’s.

Product launch:

In October 2016, AAP Implante AG launched periprosthetic femur fixation products related to the lower extremities of the body under their brand name LOOTEQ. The name of the product is distal lateral femur plate 4.5 PP. The new product launch has enhanced the product portfolio. The product enables the treatment of bone fractures in the immediate vicinity of joint implants already existing in the body.

