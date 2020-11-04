Trending: Investments Opportunity in Global Personal Protective Equipment Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has made a considerable impact on the growth of the personal protective equipment market, during the period of forecast. The sustainability of the global personal protective equipment market is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of stringent regulatory policies regarding safe working environment of employees. Though the markets across the economies have implemented lockdown in order to curb the hazardous impact of the pandemic, the personal protective equipment market has shown growth in the global market. This is mainly to fulfill the needed surge capacity during the COVID-19 response. Moreover, PPE manufacturers have collaborated with medical device producers to manufacture personal protective products needed for the COVID-19 outbreak response. For instance, the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) has collaborated with the federal government, which has placed orders for surgical masks, surgical N95s, and 500 million respirators. In addition, majority of the people from developed as well as developing countries are also highly preferring more hygiene and safety to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, according to data published by the business blog, the sale of safety goggles and masks has grown between 100% and 400%, over the previous few months. These figures show that the demand for personal protective equipment is astonishingly increasing. Furthermore, ventures across the world, are following various business strategies such as strategic tie-ups, technology innovations, and others. 3M, a significant PPE manufacturer, has collaborated with Cummins to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak along with manufacturing high-efficiency particulate filters known as powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs). These factors may boost the demand for PPEs in the global market, during the analysis period. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, businesses across the globe are highly emphasizing on customer loyalty, customer optimism, and trust. Thus, many leading players are adopting technology advances and other strategies to acquire a prime position in the global market, and this will be favorable for the significant long-term health of the organization. Our reports include the following:

As per the study conducted by Research Dive, the global market for personal protective equipment is set to register a revenue of $93.5 billion by 2026, at a healthy CAGR of 10.0% during the analysis period.

The segmentation of the market has been done based on product and application. This report provides key insights on opportunities, drivers, restraints, vital segments, and industry leaders of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the significant role of PPE in the outbreak of pandemic diseases is projected to fuel the growth of the global market. However, the growing automation in the industrial sectors along with the high prices of this equipment is expected to hamper the growth of the global personal protective equipment market.

The Eye & Face Protection Products will have a Substantial Growth During the Period of Forecast

Based on the product, the global market for personal protective equipment is broadly categorized into fall protection, head protection, hearing protection, eye & face protection, respiratory protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, hand protection, and others. The market size for the eye & face protection equipment will be $16.0 billion in 2026 and is projected to rise at 11.0% CAGR. The eye & face protection provides versatility and a high level of protection; thus, the usage of this equipment is increased extensively. Moreover, there is a wide variety of industry benefits from the use of eye & face protection products, ranging from manufacturing to petrochemical, pharmaceutical, forestry, and laboratory.

Pharmaceutical Segment to be Most Lucrative

On the basis of application, the global personal protective equipment market is majorly classified into manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, transportation, food, and, chemical. The market size for the pharmaceutical segment will be $17.5 billion in 2026 and is expected to grow at 10.6% CAGR. The growing emphasis on a secure, safe working environment in the pharmaceutical industries is one of the key factors for the growth of this segment, in the global market. Furthermore, global leaders are highly concerned with improving worker comfort, protection, and productivity.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the region, the global market for personal protective equipment is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific personal protective equipment market valued at $23.8 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to rise at 10.9% CAGR during the projected period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific personal protective equipment market is mainly attributed to the rising number of the blue-collar workforce, the growing emphasis on technological innovations, significantly growing transportation and manufacturing industries, and changing consumer need for PPE which offers safety with fashion and attractiveness.

The significant players of the global personal protective equipment market consist of Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON), DuPont., 3M, KCWW., MSA., ANSELL LTD., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Sioen Industries NV, and Radians, Inc.

