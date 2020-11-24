Trevor Noah to Moderate Grammy Awards in 2021

The awards ceremony is scheduled for January 31, 2021. The host will be Trevor Noah, who will also be the face of the “Daily Show” of the US broadcaster Comedy Central in the US.

Los Angeles (AP) – Comedian Trevor Noah (36) is expected to moderate the Grammy Awards next year.

Noah was hired to host the gala scheduled for January 31, 2021, organizers announced Tuesday in Los Angeles – just hours before nominations for the US music awards were announced.

“Even if the Grammys don’t want me to sing and they don’t want to nominate me for best pop album, I can’t wait to host this auspicious event,” joked Noah. The South African has hosted the “Daily Show” on US broadcaster Comedy Central since 2015.

This year’s Grammy Awards in January were hosted by US singer Alicia Keys. Singer and author Billie Eilish has won awards and won five awards. The Grammys, which are among the most coveted music awards in the world, are awarded in more than 80 categories, approximately 13,000 members of the Recording Academy decide the winners.