Trial of protesters in Luanda ends with 71 convicted of disobedience – Africa

The trial of hundreds of protesters arrested in Luanda on October 24th ended that Sunday. 71 defendants have been convicted of the crime of disobedience, but all will be released, a lawyer told Lusa.

Speaking to Lusa, Zola Bambi said that 26 defendants of all crimes were acquitted and 71 others were sentenced to a month’s imprisonment for disobedience, which was converted to a fine of 20 kwanzas (0.0257 euros) per day.

All will be released pending the signing of the arrest warrants, he added.

The trial of the 103 protesters began last Monday and took hundreds of supporters to the court, the D. Ana Joaquina Palace in downtown Luanda, to demand the release of their comrades.

Several journalists were also arrested on October 24 and have since been released without charge.

The court was the scene of protests and clashes with the police, who last Wednesday banned the presence of protesters near the site after rioting and some acts of vandalism.

The protesters are charged with disobedience to Presidential Decree 276/20, which laid down more restrictive measures related to the prevention of Covid-19, four crimes of voluntary bodily harm and two crimes of voluntary property damage by the National Police.

President João Lourenço spoke about the events for the first time as MPLA chair on Thursday, denying the violation of rights in Angola and saying that the right to demonstrate is only temporary “conditional” due to the pandemic.

The head of state also attacked the National Union for Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), the main opposition power, which also joined the march proclaimed by the citizens’ movements as the party should “accept all the consequences of its irresponsibility”. in the possible increase in Covid-19 cases due to direct involvement in the protests.

UNITA’s President, Adalberto da Costa Júnior, responded to criticism on Friday, saying that João Lourenço was “afraid of people who show how to read and stand up for their interests”.