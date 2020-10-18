Trio of women refuse to wear mask on board plane – World

A British woman has been heavily criticized after posting a selfie with two friends on social media where they appear without a mask on board an airplane in Berlin, the British daily Daily Star said.

Charisse Burchett posted the photo on the social network Twitter with the following caption: “We had a stalemate of 10 British men without a mask at the Berlin airport … the police couldn’t force us to wear a mask. Our last protest on German soil. I love the naughty photo “.

Charisse later said in a tweet that she and her friends had medical exemptions that allowed them to travel without a mask.

According to a passenger who was on the same flight, the group also pretended to be playful coughing.