Triun is already a shareholder of Media Capital with 23% of the capital of the owner of TVI – Executive Digest

The Triun Group, owned by Paulo Gaspar, son of the President of Lusiaves, today completed its entry as a shareholder in Media Capital by buying 23% of the company, 3% more than previously announced, the owner of said TVI known.

In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM), Media Capital states that the qualifying group will be assigned to the Triun SGPS Group as “a total of 19,437,996 shares were acquired, which is 23%” to owners of TVI.

On September 11, it was announced in a statement to the CMVM that Triun would buy 20% of the media capital with 16.9 million shares as part of an agreement with the Spanish company Prisa, which holds a position in Media Capital through Vertix.

“The qualifying interest is attributed to Triun as it currently acquired that interest through agreements signed with Promotora de Informaciones (Prisa) on September 3, 2020 and October 30, 2020,” states the document released today .

On September 4th, the Spanish group Prisa, owned by Media Capital through Vertix SGPS, announced the sale of all (64.47%) of its position in the owner of TVI to several investors for 36.85 million euros.

The Triun Group is joining the entrepreneur Mário Ferreira, the owner of Douro Azul, who on May 14th bought 30.22% of the media capital for 10.5 million euros through Pluris Investments.

The list of investors with an agreement to buy a position in Media Capital include moderator Cristina Ferreira, Fitas e Essências and Pedro Abrunhosa.