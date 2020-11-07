Truck driver dies after an accident against a column in the port of Leixões – Portugal

A 59-year-old man died this Saturday after an investigation against a pillar in the port of Leixões.

The collision between the truck and the bar was not violent and the cause of death could even have been sudden illness. Only the autopsy can reveal the cause of death of the 59-year-old truck driver.

The firefighters from Leça do Balio and Leixões were still on site and still attempting the resuscitation maneuvers, but the death should be declared immediately. The body has already been transported to the Institute for Forensic Medicine.