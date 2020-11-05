Trump could be banned from Twitter after leaving the White House. Company rules make it easy – Executive Digest

Donald Trump’s account can be removed from Twitter after his resignation as President of the United States if he continues to violate the platform and social network guidelines regarding public figures.

The President of the United States’ publications were flagged seven times between Wednesday and Thursday for being viewed as disinformation and containing false statements about the presidential election, according to the platform, reports The Independent.

User protests quickly followed, including some Democrats who even asked Twitter to suspend Trump’s account until all states have counted their votes. However, the platform’s public interest policies prevent it from being suspended or removed at this point.

According to the platform, the rate of breaches would usually result in the account being temporarily or permanently suspended. However, public figures are protected by an “exception in the public interest”.

“We know that sometimes it’s in the public interest to allow people to see tweets that would otherwise be removed. We consider public interest content when it directly contributes to the understanding or discussion of a matter of public interest, ”a Twitter spokesperson told The Independent.

Trump’s Twitter account, he explains, meets three criteria that are of public interest: it is a verified account; has more than 100,000 followers; and belongs to a candidate or current political office holder.

And the last criterion is the most relevant, as Twitter users who met the first two criteria have been removed in the past. This includes popular characters from alternative law, such as Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos, who were verified and had more than 100,000 followers at the time of the removal.

This means that once Trump leaves office, he will no longer be protected and will break the platform’s rules.

“The account represents a current or potential member of any local, state, national or supranational government or legislative body. Current holders of leadership positions elected or appointed in a government or legislative body, or candidates or candidates for government officials, ”explains the current policy.

Twitter did not confirm whether Trump’s recent violations warranted a suspension, but noted that he frequently violated its Citizens Integrity Policy.