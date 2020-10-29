“Trump failed to protect America’s values.” The Economist declares support for Biden – Executive Digest

The British magazine The Economist approved the candidacy of Democrat Joe Biden in the US presidential elections on Thursday. On the editorial side, the publication criticized Donald Trump, claiming that he had “failed to uphold the values ​​of America and the conscience of the nation”.

“Joe Biden is not a panacea for what hurts America. But he is a good man who would restore firmness and courtesy to the White House. It is armed to begin the long and arduous task of rebuilding a divided country, ”read the editorial published this Thursday.

The article, entitled “Because It Has To Be Biden,” condemns the President of the United States. “Donald Trump has profaned the values ​​that make America a beacon for the world,” he criticizes.

“Those who accuse Biden of the same thing or worse should stop and think. Those who carelessly reject Trump’s intimidation and lies as if they were just tweets are ignoring the damage he has done, ”it says.

Several magazines have expressed their support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden while berating Trump.

For example, recall that the US magazine “Scientific American” sponsored an American candidate for the first time in 175 years. The publication also said that Donald Trump “rejects science” and has presented a “dishonest and incompetent response to the pandemic”.

The New England Journal of Medicine also condemned the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic. “Our current political leaders have shown that they are dangerously incompetent,” read an editorial published on behalf of all of the magazine’s directors.

More recently, Time Magazine removed the logo from the cover for the first time in 100 years and wrote the word “Vote” in its place, referring to the November 3rd US presidential election.

In the same issue he wrote an editorial explaining why he did it: “Few events will shape the world as much as the result of the upcoming American presidential election. As Americans decide if it’s time to click a reset button, this issue includes a special report on the 2020 campaign closure days. “

After the race for the presidency ends, Biden retains national leadership over Trump at the national level, according to a new poll by CNN. Among the likely voters, 54% support Biden and 42% support Trump.