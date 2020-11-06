Trump Jr. criticized the call for an “all-out war” over election results – Executive Digest

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is the target of a strong public outcry after asking his father to “go to all-out war over the 2020 election results,” reports The Independent.

Faced with the possibility of remaining in history as President for one term, among other things, Trump decided to exert pressure and use the social network Twitter, appealing to the close fight and reiterating the unsubstantiated allegations of the President about a possible election fraud .

The president’s eldest son, who posted conspiracy theories on Twitter last year, was quickly condemned by his tweets to calling for “all-out war” and believed by supporters to be “ruthless and stupid”.

“The best thing for America’s future is that Donald Trump will wage an all-out war over these elections to expose all of the scams, scams and deaths that have been going on for a long time,” Trump Jr. said in a tweet dated by social network was quickly hidden. Warning that “some or all of the content of this tweet is contested and may be misleading about an election or other civil process”.

Trump Jr was quick to criticize the company, saying that “Twitter is censoring this censorship and signaling there is no doubt”.

“Why shouldn’t we want to know if these things really exist? If they don’t, we won’t find anything and people may be able to regain confidence in the process that doesn’t currently exist, “wrote Trump Jr., adding,” Why are people against exposing possible fraud? “