Trump or Biden? Which President would be the most beneficial for Europe? – Executive digest

Polls show Joe Biden may be the next President of the United States of America (US), but is this the best result for Europe? According to El Economista, the economic relationship between one of the world’s greatest powers and the old continent is at one of the worst moments of memory.

With Donald Trump at the helm of the United States, the past four years have been marked by numerous controversies, tensions and conflicts with several countries. While China may come to the fore, it wasn’t the only geography influenced by the views of the former businessman and television star.

According to the same publication, Brussels hopes that Joe Biden will actually be the new occupier of the White House to improve the relationship between the two sides of the Atlantic. The European Commission is analyzing the democratic candidate’s manifesto and the statements he has made over the past few years and believes that this would be the best result for Europe.

While Joe Biden seems like a better option, it’s far from perfect. Like Donald Trump, the Democrat is likely to demand a greater European contribution to the fight against one of the United States’ main enemies: Russia.

On the Chinese axis, El Economista highlights rifts within the European Union itself, with member states defending better protection against the country led by Xi Jinping and others without seeing a problem in the relationship between the two parties. If Joe Biden wins, it is possible that the European Union will take a more unified and closer stance towards the US, while Biden will not see China with good eyes either.

Looking at the financial market, the moves of the past few weeks seem to suggest that the companies that are currently in a poor position to compete with the US will be the biggest beneficiaries of a Democratic Party victory. This is because these are the ones most affected by the successive taxes on European imports.