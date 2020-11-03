Trump prepares lawyers for post-election litigation – Executive Digest

Donald Trump is promising a vote counting litigation that will drag on after the elections are over to avoid “election fraud” when election results are tight.

Matthew Morgan, advisor to Vice President Mike Pence and now general advisor to the Trump campaign, leads this strategy, which so far has largely been aimed at curbing Democrats’ efforts to relax postal voting rules.

The litigation could focus on Pennsylvania. Last month, the United States Supreme Court passed an extension that allows the state to count votes received within three days of the November 3rd election.

The judges can look into the issue, and ballots received after Tuesday will be segregated until further litigation.

At a rally that Monday night in Wisconsin – another key state where litigation over voting rules is taking place – Trump complained about the rules in Pennsylvania and the Supreme Court’s decision not to intervene.

“This is such a dangerous decision,” he said, adding that he hopes the court will change its mind and that “the lawyers will come in and fight”.

Officials in Philadelphia have already warned that it will take several days for the votes sent by mail to be counted.

Trump repeatedly warned, but with no evidence, that ballots stamped by election day but received later would be essentially fraudulent. The president said the only way to lose would be if the elections were rigged, although polls show he is headed for loss to Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate.

“As soon as these elections are over, we will work with our lawyers,” he said on Sunday.

Experts say that it is normal for the results to be incomplete on election night and that it is not a problem if the ballots are still counted afterwards.