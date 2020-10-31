Trump promises “fantastic vaccines” and attacks Biden – Executive Digest

US President Donald Trump said today that the US “Chinese flu” vaccine (covid-19) manufactured by the United States will have great success in fighting the pandemic.

“If it were Joe Biden, it would take us about four years to get the vaccine,” Trump said, adding that the US economy is suffering the least in the world.

“Look what is happening in Europe, the French are accusing the Italians and the Spanish of taking action” against the Covid-19, he added.

Donald Trump spoke three days before the election at a rally in Newton, Pennsylvania, for a second presidential candidacy against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The President of the United States also said the American government’s investment in fan production was “unprecedented” and that the United States had no more problems with the equipment that was even “sent to Africa” ​​and the countries of ” “become Europe.

Despite the health crisis, Trump said the “economy will be big in 2021” and that Joe Biden only thinks of “covid, covid, covid”.

“If Biden wins, send everyone home,” said Truymp, emphasizing that people cannot be prisoners in their own country.

Trump, who arrived in Newtown at 12:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. Lisbon), was greeted by hundreds of people who had waited for him for three hours on private property in Buck County.

Donald Trump directly accused Joe Biden of serving the “corrupt forces” and that Republican voters have a “unique” opportunity to put the country in order by praising both Pennsylvania residents and the US military .

“We have the best weapons in the world. In China and Korea, they look at us and see what we have. These are weapons that we will use if necessary, “warned Trump, who wants to reach his second term next Tuesday.

“We will still bring our military home. You are in countries that many people have never heard of. We have achieved peace in the Middle East, ”Trump explained how he was able to overcome the obstacles in Kosovo

Donald Trump also accused Joe Biden of causing serious damage to the Pennsylvania economy when he was “with the help of the press” as Vice President of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

“You don’t like me. It’s very simple: I’m not a politician, you know I was elected to fight for you. From day one, Washington politicians attacked me because they don’t control me,” he said .

“This is the last opportunity to fight corrupt politicians, and they are not enjoying the numbers we get in Florida, Ohio and here in Pennsylvania too,” he insisted that he was in power four years ago. The United States has the “most fantastic middle class in history”.

During the speech, the American President sharply criticized the media and insulted the supporters present.

“I don’t take orders from the ‘media’ and fake news. In fact, it’s corrupt news that protects the Democrats,” said Trump, who will hold two more rallies in Pennsylvania today.

“We’ll have five (rallies) tomorrow and six on the second and then I’ll have a rest, but the choice is yours, especially here in Pennsylvania,” he said, warning voters that the “future” of Americans is at stake stands.

Pennsylvania is voting for 20 main voters, and it is impossible to predict the final results in the state controversial in the final leg of the campaign.

Trump’s rally lasted over an hour in the open air despite the cold in the area outside of Philadelphia.