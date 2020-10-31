Trump promises “return to normal” while Biden warns of “difficult days” – Executive Digest

Both Donald Trump (Republican) and Joe Biden (Democrat) focused on campaigning in the Midwest today, but the tone of speech and style of the two candidates for the US presidency couldn’t be more contrasting.

Looking for re-election on November 3rd, the current President of the United States of America (US), Donald Trump, promised today to lead a tired and fearful country “back to normal” and try to undo the political harm of the current pandemic to overcome the new coronavirus in its electoral strategy.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden, on the other hand, pledged to be open to the Americans about “the tough days” ahead after Tuesday’s elections and called for unity.

The U.S. presidential campaign has inevitably been marked by the Covid-19 disease pandemic, at a time when the world’s absolute hardest hit country has already infected nine million and registered another 229 thousand deaths.

Trump and Biden are today turning their attention to the Midwest region, the area of ​​the country hardest hit by the recent wave of new cases of Covid-19 disease.

Trump was in Michigan while Biden drove through Iowa before going to Wisconsin and Minnesota.

In 2016, Donald Trump achieved surprising results in this part of the country, and the “Midwest” was a key region for Republican victory at the time.

Four days before the elections, and at a time when more than 83 million of America’s 230 million voters have already voted (through early face voting and postal voting), both candidates are running out of time and efforts are counting.

With hundreds of followers gathered in an open-air enclosure, the majority of them without a mask, Donald Trump, 74, has again minimized the severity of Covid-19 disease from which he recovered after three days in hospital .

“When they get infected, they get better and immune,” Trump told a crowd in Waterford Township, Michigan.

“We just want to get back to normal,” added the Republican candidate, at a time when the current health crisis is rocking the American economy, one of Trump’s main strengths in the election.

On the Democratic side, the first action of the day was in Des Moines, Iowa, where about 300 vehicles were waiting in some sort of parking lot for 77-year-old candidate Joe Biden.

In accordance with distance rules, a large proportion of the supporters listened to Biden in or next to their cars.

Biden focused much of his speech on the pandemic, White House strategy and the local impact of the health crisis.

“The Iowa State Fair was canceled for the first time since World War II,” recalled the Democrat, emphasizing that “Donald Trump has given up in the face of the difficulties.”

He then criticized Trump’s behavior in relation to paying taxes.

“In a Biden administration you will no longer play with the system. It will start to pay, “guaranteed the Democratic candidate, who concluded the intervention with an appeal to the union:” In these last few days, stay strong, stay united, stay optimistic. “