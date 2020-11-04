Trump says he’s already won and is threatening to go to the Supreme Court – Executive Digest

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said today that he has already won the election, but the Democrats are trying to “steal” the election and promise to go to the Supreme Court.

“We will go to the Supreme Court and try to stop the counting of votes,” Trump said in a statement in the White House to an audience of his supporters.

Trump said he was ahead in many states and that the Republican elections had already been won, but the Democrats tried to “steal” that election by casting votes as soon as the election was over.

“In fact, we have already won these elections,” Trump quoted figures about the advantage of his candidacy in several states (North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin) and the fact that he had won several important states (Texas, Florida).

“Unfortunately, some people want to ruin these elections. We will not allow it, “said Trump, referring to the fact that the number of votes cast is still missing from his point of view” out of time “.

“We win everything. The results are phenomenal. We should go outside to celebrate, ”added Trump

“But … suddenly … what happened ?! They know what happened: they know they can’t win and they want to go to court, ”the Republican president said without giving details of the complaint.

“We will not allow the four in the morning votes to count,” Trump said, saying he would take the matter to the Supreme Court and threaten to cripple the electoral process.

Hours earlier, in a message on his personal Twitter account hidden for having information that the company that manages that social network considered inappropriate for lack of support, Trump accused the Democrats of trying to “stealing the elections”, claiming that “votes cannot be cast after the polls are over.”

In the White House statement, he said that “these elections are a scam” and that they are “an embarrassment for the country”.

“In Florida we won by a huge margin! (…) In Pennsylvania we are 690,000 votes ahead, ”Trump said, mentioning two states that are seen as fundamental to determining who is the next president.

Trump admitted that Democratic rival Joe Biden may be ahead in Arizona but said his candidacy still had a chance of victory in this traditionally conservative state.