Trump won in the areas hardest hit by the Covid – Executive Digest

Donald Trump had tremendous support in the elections in the regions with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. This comes from an Associated Press study that shows how divided voters have been over how the government has dealt with the pandemic.

The Associated Press (AP) news agency analyzed the voting direction in the 376 counties with the highest number of new cases per capita and found that 93% of those counties were won by Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The AP shows that this rate is higher than other areas less affected by the pandemic.

In light of these data, health authorities admit they have analyzed and reformulated public warnings, according to the representative Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

Speaking to the AP, the association’s director, Marcus Plescia, said it was still possible to reformulate the public health message to unite Americans in the fight against new cases of infection.

“There is a chance that things will be less burdened and shared,” he said, stressing the need to work so that hospitals are not flooded during the winter months.

Voters were also asked if the pandemic was under control, and there was also a split between supporters of the Republican candidate and the Democratic candidate on this issue.

According to a national poll of more than 110,000 responses, 82% of Joe Biden’s voters said the pandemic is out of control.

Among voters who voted for Trump, the majority is split between those who consider it “fully” or “almost fully” controlled (36%) and another 47% who said it was “under control”.

The United States is the country with the most deaths (233,734) and also the most confirmed cases of infection (more than 9.4 million).

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths in more than 48.1 million cases of infection worldwide.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.