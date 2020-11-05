TSE publishes Caetano Velosos Live to raise funds

The Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) on Thursday (5) authorized the life of the singer and composer Caetano Veloso to raise funds for the campaign of Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB), candidate for Mayor of Porto Alegre. The initiative was the subject of a legal dispute and was suspended due to the understanding of the regional electoral court of Rio Grande do Sul (TRE-RS) at the request of Gustavo Paim (Progressistas), also a candidate for the city government.

By six to one, the majority of the College approved an injunction to make the presentation possible after analyzing the Movimento Muda Porto Alegre coalition’s (PCdoB and PT) appeal against the TRE-RS decision. The rapporteur for the case, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, stated that the law allows fundraising to be raised for campaigns and that it is not for the electoral judiciary to exercise prior control over the presentation. The agreement was accompanied by the President of the TSE, Luís Roberto Barroso, and Ministers, Luís Edson Fachin, Marco Aurélio (who replaced Alexandre de Moraes), Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho and Sérgio Banhos. The only difference was Mauro Campbell.

“If the ban on the event were upheld, I believe the electoral judiciary would exercise prior control over all behaviors and manifestations that have not even been externalized in the world of facts,” Salomão said in his decision. According to the judge, who emphasized that it is observed whether there is an excess in this case or not. “Candidates and legends are allowed to trade goods or services, or even sponsor fundraisers for the campaign.”

The public election ministry had already spoken out in favor of the virtual event. Last Tuesday (3), in a letter sent to TSE, Deputy Attorney General Renato Brill de Góes defended that the law allowed parties and candidates to organize campaign resource gathering events without format restriction.

“Victory for freedom of expression! TSE found 6×1 that Caetano is alive to raise funds for my campaign and Boulos is required by law, ”said Manuela D’Ávila on her social networks. “Many thanks to my friend Caetano for his fight for democracy,” he added. Caetano also celebrated the victory of freedom of expression on his social networks.

The live will take place on November 12th. Interested parties take part by purchasing tickets through the website https://caetanopelademocracia.com.br/.

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Marcelo Ferreira