Tunnels face massive collapses

Berlin (dpa) – In view of the restrictions linked to the crown, galleries, together with bookstores, are currently one of the few places of culture accessible.

However, around 700 galleries nationwide are expecting a steep drop in sales this year. This is the result of a study by the Institute for Strategy Development published Thursday in Berlin on behalf of the Federal Association of German Art Galleries and Dealers.

“2020 has not only hit the art market in an unimaginable way,” writes the association. With a “rain of cancellations of events and fairs, the pandemic has left serious damage to the entire cultural landscape”.

The turnover of the tunnel sector has increased in the last year compared to a 2012 survey from 450 to 890 million euros. Sales are distributed very differently, with nearly five percent of galleries generating half of the total sales. Currently around 15 of the sales are made online.

In the current Corona year, 336 million was shot in the first half of the year. According to the study, whose data was collected before Art Cologne, which is immensely important to the industry, was canceled, galleries are predicting an average loss of more than 40%. Some galleries fear a complete collapse of their business.

The galleries, which are scattered throughout the country, are mainly found in Berlin, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt and Hamburg. With around 3,000 jobs, half of which in Berlin, they represent around 14,000 artists. Most of the turnover is generated in the capital, around 40 percent.

Women’s art is still under-represented in the market. However, the percentage went from a quarter in 2012 to a good third last year.

Each gallery organizes an average of six exhibitions a year, nationally the number reaches more than 4000 presentations on areas between 20 and 1000 square meters. The vernissages alone attracted more than 400,000 art lovers last year.

Painting continues to dominate traded art, which can be found in 97% of galleries and accounts for 67% of sales. Sculpture (in 88% of the galleries), drawing (85) and photography (61) follow. Customers from the region bring 40% of sales to galleries, the same percentage comes from the rest of the country, about 20% from international audiences.