Turkey condemns the Erdogan cartoon and accuses Charlie Hebdo of “cultural racism” – world

Turkey on Tuesday condemned the cartoon of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which appeared on the cover of Charlie Hebdo newspaper on Wednesday, and accused the French satirical title of “cultural racism”.

“We condemn this absolutely despicable effort by this publication to spread its cultural racism and hatred,” wrote the press spokesman to the Turkish head of state Fahrettin Altun on the social network Twitter.

The Turkish representative linked the publication of this cartoon about Erdogan to the “anti-Muslim program of French President Macron” in relation to the French authorities’ recent action plan against “Islamic separatism”.

The cartoon, posted on the Internet today, shows President Erdogan on a sofa, in a t-shirt and underwear, with a can of drink in hand. With the other hand, the Turkish guide lifts the skirt of a veiled woman who is not wearing underwear.

“Erdogan – he’s a lot of fun privately” was the title chosen for the cover.

The publication of this cartoon comes at a time of great tension between President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart.

Erdogan recently questioned Macron’s “mental health” over his attitude towards Muslims. These statements prompted France to call its ambassador to Turkey “for consultations”.

Erdogan had previously viewed Macron’s statements on “Islamist separatism” and the need to “structure” Islam in France as a provocation.

However, on Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed to Turkish citizens not to buy French products in retaliation for measures taken in France against Islamic groups.

This dispute joins a long list of disputes between Macron and his Turkish counterpart, ranging from tensions in the eastern Mediterranean to the conflict in Libya to clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

In 2006, Charlie Hebdo, like other European newspapers, reproduced cartoons about the Prophet Muhammad in defense of the freedom of the press after a Danish daily published the same drawings, which caused the anger of many Muslims at the time.

The French satirical title was the target of a “jihadist” attack in 2015 that killed 12 people, including journalists and cartoonists for the newspaper.