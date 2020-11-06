TVDE returns to the streets today in slow motion in protest. Attack Rights for New Commissions – Executive Digest

The TVDE Drivers scheduled for today, a new slow march that goes through the Mobility and Transport Authority, the Mobility and Transport Institute, the Assembly of the Republic and the Prime Minister’s official residence, will be delivered there in a claims book.

Among other things, the protest aims to draw attention to the need to guarantee workers’ rights.

Last Tuesday, several partners of the Uber platform marched through the streets of Lisbon to raise awareness of the new tool relating to the commissions provided by the operator, which they say prevent many from working.

According to Uber, since October 29, drivers have been able to set their own tariff for the trip in Lisbon, where this measure began, based on the commission provided by the operator.

If drivers don’t intend to change their tariff, they will continue to receive travel orders at the current tariff: 0.90 cents per base tariff, 0.09 cents per minute and 0.59 cents per kilometer, according to Uber.

Drivers can decrease or increase their rates within a range between 0.7x and 2x multiplier, with this multiplier applied to base, time, and distance rates and the minimum rate.

In an interview with Lusa, Angela Reis, one of the partners involved in the protest, said that the march was organized overnight, “because Uber has been providing drivers with a tool that can be lowered or raised since last Thursday Commissions “.

“We were surprised by this multiplier measure. We found that a lot of drivers have dropped to such a minimum of 0.7 which can translate into a 50 cents / one euro gain on a service that doesn’t even work for diesel, ”he said.

Drivers claim that “the car that is closest to the customer is not always the one that is broadcast, but the one with the lowest applied rate, even if it is further away”.

“It makes no sense. In four days there were drivers who only had one or two services because they continued to use the same tariff they always used, ”he mused, adding that the platform itself is forcing drivers to lower the tariff by they “systematically send messages through the application to say that in close proximity drivers apply 0.7 when in reality they don’t. “