TVT | Tension is growing in Syria after Turkish bombings and

Syria faces tension following the bombings of the Turkish army last week. Last Wednesday (21) Turkey bombed several places in the provinces of Raqqa and Hasaka in the north and northeast of the neighboring country. The attack not only destroyed the homes of the local population, but also the main drinking water supply station in the region.

For the political analyst Riad Saquer, Turkey’s attack shows “that the country is trying to complete the military operation against Kurdish forces that was suspended earlier this year”.

The area attacked by the Turkish military is a confrontation zone between the Syrian Democratic Forces with a Kurdish majority and the so-called Free Syrian Army, which is supported by the Erdogan government. Turkey’s actions in this context have exacerbated the existing conflict.

Take a look at the video report in collaboration with teleSUR:

Edition: Luiza Mançano