Twenty thousand cases a day and congestion on the NHS as of November 18. What does the government study support? – Executive digest

Twenty thousand cases a day and congestion on the NHS as of November 18. What does the government study support?

The government and health officials are working on and preparing measures to combat the pandemic based on the scenario that the number of daily cases could rise to around 15,000 by December, but the situation may be even worse.

According to the projections published in September by the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment at the University of Washington, with which the government is working, the development may be more pessimistic than those projected by the government, the “renaissance”.

At the beginning of December, the forecasts even reach 20,000 daily infections, a value that will gradually be reduced until eight thousand new cases are reached by the end of the year.

The study by the University of Washington also shows a slightly optimistic scenario. If 95% of the Portuguese population were to use a mask, the infection would peak later on December 26, with around 17,000 new cases within 24 hours.

The projections of this study also include points such as the fact that Portugal could cause more than eight thousand deaths from Covid-19 by the end of this year, or the possible congestion in SNS intensive care units aged 18 and over from November.

At this point, a confidence interval is set that will delay this scenario until December 6th at best.

The model therefore predicts that the number of beds in intensive care units will be exceeded by the end of the year due to the need for hospitalization in these services.