Twins who fled the Porto court in 2019 were sentenced to 12 and 15 years in prison for robbery and theft of elderly people – Portugal

The twins, who fled Porto court in 2019, were sentenced on Wednesday to 12 and 15 years in prison for robbery and theft of elderly people.

The men suspected of theft and armed robbery of houses were the protagonists of an escape during the first court hearing in October 2019.

The violent robberies lasted around five months in the greater Porto area. Emanuel and Fernando Santos behaved in a hooded manner, surprising wealthy elderly people while they slept in their rooms.