Two-Axis Gyroscope Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensonsor AS, STMicroelectronics N.V

Major companies profiled in this report are:

Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.)

Colibrys Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fizoptika Corp. (Russia)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

InnaLabs (Ireland), InvenSense, Inc. (U.S.)

Kionix, Inc. (U.S.)

KVH Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH (Germany)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Sensonsor AS (Norway)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Systron Donner Inertial (U.S.)

Product types can be segregated as:

MEMS Gyroscope

Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG)

Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (FOG)

Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscope (HRG)

Dynamically Tuned Gyroscope (DTG)

Others

The Applications of the Two-Axis Gyroscope market are:

Defense

Aerospace

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

Industrial

Medical

