Two cases of Covid-19 of inaccurate origin contaminated 12 people in Madeira – Society

Two cases of Covid-19 recently reported in Madeira, where the source of the contamination is inaccurate, have already infected 12 more people, the regional government president said this Friday as three schools and Funchal City Council activated plans for contingency.

“We have 12 people who have already tested positive, but it’s likely to increase,” said Miguel Albuquerque on the sidelines of a visit to the Elefante Azul wash center in Funchal.

The Director General appealed to the population not to panic and stressed that the situation was not yet a scenario for community broadcast.

“We still can’t name it [transmissão comunitária]. Let’s do the evaluation. But it’s normal. Since the number of infected people is increasing exponentially and Madeira is open to the outside world, this is normal, “he said.

According to the Health Administration Institute (IASAÚDE), the Autonomous Region of Madeira reported 161 active infections on Thursday, of which 148 were detected during the surveillance activities carried out at Madeira Airport.

Meanwhile, the Regional Secretariat for Education reported that three schools in Funchal activated their respective emergency plans today after students tested positive for covid-19.

Funchal City Council also activated the contingency plan after it was revealed that two employees had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“I recommend that parents, guardians, and the educational community in general obey the rules,” said Miguel Albuquerque, reiterating, “It’s not worth panicking.”

The President of the Government added that the Madeira Health Service is following the development of the pandemic and urged all families and all citizens to “take their responsibility” of keeping physical distance and avoiding concentrations of people.