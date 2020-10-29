Two Covid-19 deaths at Macedo de Cavaleiros home with outbreak – Society

The management of Casa de Repouso Afonso in Macedo de Cavaleiros reported this Wednesday on the deaths of two people who tested positive in the outbreak with 27 cases in this private home in the Bragança district.

In a statement posted on social networks, the institution’s management announced that the two elderly women died early this morning that “although they have already suffered from pathologies, the fact is that the virus made them worse” .

The board expresses its condolences to the families and reports that “all other residents are healthy and clinically stable”.

This nursing home has 40 users and 20 employees and ensures that “all residents continue to be monitored and monitored hourly by health professionals” who are overseeing this outbreak.

The first positive case of infection was found on October 14th and affects a patient who had been hospitalized for surgery.

The largest outbreak in nursing homes in the northeast of Transmontano is still that of Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Bragança, which has not published any current information on the state of the art for the media since October 19.

At that time, the numbers accounted for 18 Covid-19-related deaths and a total of about 140 infected among the 170 users of the facility’s three houses, to which more than 40 employees were added who also tested positive.

The latest information from the facility has been forwarded to Agência Ecclesia. The Misericórdia de Bragança communications office said there is “a clear recovery” and that public health institutions are saying it is no longer an outbreak. .

The October 27 release does not update data regarding the number of deaths. Only “100 users tested positive”, “38 employees” with the infection and “11 already recovered” are reported.

The outbreak in the homes of Misericórdia de Bragança was detected on September 23 by a worker with a first positive case.

A recent outbreak in Vila Flor reached the Continuing Care Unit with 20 of the 29 users and four of the 30 employees infected.

There are 12 infected employees in the town hall, which led to the closure of the service desk, accounting and the entire administrative part.

The number of cases of infection with the new coronavirus has exceeded 1,500 in the Bragança district since the pandemic began, with more than 50 deaths related to Covid-19.