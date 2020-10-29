Two dead in two-wheeler accidents in Santarém and Évora – Portugal

Two people died late this Thursday afternoon after accidents with two-wheelers in Vila Nova da Barquinha (Santarém) and Alcáçovas (Évora), a source from the GNR General Command Lusa said.

In Vila Nova da Barquinha, a 62-year-old man who appeared to have been “fell from a velocipede,” died next to his house, added a source from Constância volunteer firefighters who were involved in two activists.

The warning was given shortly after 6:00 p.m., and two GNR agents and a medical emergency and resuscitation vehicle (VMER / INEM) from Santarém were also on the scene, whose workers had been unsuccessfully performing resuscitation maneuvers for about 40 years. Minutes “before death is declared on the spot.

In the Évora district, a 47-year-old man died after a motorcycle accident on Estrada Nacional 257 near Monte da Lobeira, about two kilometers from Alcáçovas train station.

On site were the GNR, an ambulance of the volunteer fire fighters from Viana do Alentejo and the VMER from Évora, in a total of seven employees involved in the accident, which took place at 7:30 p.m.