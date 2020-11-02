Two Mozambican reserves are running for World Heritage Site – Africa

The Maputo Special Reserve and the Ponta do Ouro Partial Marine Reserve, two nature reserves in Maputo, will be designated World Heritage Sites, the official Lusa source said Monday.

The application is made as an extension of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park (iSimangaliso Wetland Park) in South Africa, which has already been classified as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO). said reservation manager Miguel Gonçalves.

“The goal is to show that we have other aspects that add value to iSimangaliso. It would be a lot more complicated if it were an independent application,” he said.

For the administrator, mangroves, dugongs, seagrass meadows and some tree species are an added value for the Mozambican reserves because “they do not exist on the South African side or are not so well represented”.

According to Miguel Gonçalves, the two protected areas will be unified and classified as one in the category of the natural heritage of mankind, as the proposal puts “more pressure” on improving the management plan for the areas.

“Basically we are telling the world that we have unique places, it’s a much bigger exhibition,” said Miguel Gonçalves, pointing out that UNESCO approval could “have a big impact on tourism” in those areas.

According to the source, a dossier is already being prepared that should be submitted to UNESCO for evaluation and possible approval without a due date.

“We have very high expectations and are very confident that we have met the necessary conditions and criteria,” he said.

In addition to the dossier, an internal public consultation will be carried out so that “people in the areas have knowledge and give their opinion on the candidacy of reservations”.

“There is a need to explain to people what this means and what the benefits are, as they may feel that they could be hurt,” he concluded.

Founded in 2009, the Ponta do Ouro marine reserve covers an area of ​​678 square kilometers and is located at the southern end of the country along the Mozambique Canal next to the border with South Africa.

The reserve consists of beaches with coral reefs, seagrass meadows, estuaries and mangrove forests.

The Maputo Special Reserve was founded in 1960 on an area of ​​1,040 square kilometers, 68 kilometers from the center of the capital, Maputo.

The Mozambican government and its partners have carried out several projects to conserve the ecosystem in this area, which is considered a nature reserve along the coast and also on the southernmost border between Mozambique and South Africa.