Two people injured in a collision between two cars and a truck in S. João da Madeira – Portugal

Two people were injured this morning in a collision with two cars and a truck on IC2 in S. João da Madeira.

The fire brigade was alerted at 11:05 am about a road collision for the fire fighters from S. João da Madeira.

The victims were taken to the Santa Maria da Feira hospital by firefighters. GNR is on site and investigates the causes of the accident.

Traffic was conditioned in both directions.