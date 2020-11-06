Two rivals are shot dead in the Algarve and are finally arrested by the PJ – Portugal

This Friday, the Judicial Police (PJ) arrested a 55-year-old man, a foreigner, on suspicion of firing two illegal gunshots at two men over disagreements in Vila do Bispo, Faro.

Apparently, the victims went to the suspect’s home for settlement, PJ said in a statement.

The man is said to have shot the men twice, injuring the back of one and the knee of the other.

Both victims have been taken to hospital and are under surveillance, but are free from danger.

The detainee will be present at the first judicial questioning in order to apply any coercive measures deemed appropriate.