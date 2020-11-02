Two seriously injured in a house fire in Valpaços – Portugal

Two people were seriously injured this Monday after a fire in a house in the city of Rio Torto, Valpaços parish, said a source for the District Relief Operations Command (CDOS) in Vila Real.

According to the source, the victims, a man and a woman in their fifties, left with second-degree burns on their bodies, were supported on site by the Emergency Medicine and Resuscitation Team (VMER / INEM) and transported to the Burn Unit at São João Hospital in Postage.

A third victim, a 90-year-old woman, was taken to Mirandela Hospital as a precaution.

As a result of the fire, the house was without habitability conditions and therefore the Valpaços Municipal Civil Defense will proceed as an immediate measure to relocate the elderly woman.

The causes of the fire are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

The alarm for the fire was given at 6:33 p.m. and 21 elements and 10 vehicles from firefighters from Valpaços, INEM, GNR and the city civil defense were mobilized to the site.