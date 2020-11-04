Two young Swiss men arrested for alleged connection with the Vienna terrorist attack – Executive Digest

Two Swiss men, aged 18 and 24, were arrested today in Winterthur near Zurich in northern Switzerland in connection with the “jihadist” attack in Vienna on Monday, the police said.

“In a police investigation, two Swiss citizens between the ages of 18 and 24 were identified. The two men were arrested in Winterthur on Tuesday afternoon [hoje] in coordination with the Austrian authorities, ”said the Zurich canton police in a press release.

The possible connection “between the two detainees and the alleged perpetrator of the attacks is currently the subject of investigations and investigations by the competent authorities”, can be seen in the document.

Even today, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said “there is no evidence of a second attacker” after the perpetrator of the attack that killed four people in downtown Vienna was shot dead last night.

“After evaluating the videos that have sent us there, there is no evidence of a second attacker,” said Nehammer, although he did not completely rule out the possibility.

Authorities are still trying to determine if other attackers are on the run and the Viennese have been asked to stay home today, including the school children.

At least five people, including the attacker, died Monday evening in a shooting in central Vienna by a “supporter” of the Islamic State, in which 22 people were injured.

The police have arrested 14 people connected to the attacker in the past few hours.

The perpetrator, identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, was already registered as he was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 for traveling to Syria to join the Islamic state group. However, he was released in early December and benefited from the Youth Protection Act.

Filming began just after 8 p.m. (7 p.m. in Lisbon) on Monday near the main synagogue in Vienna, at a time when a lot of people were on the street to enjoy the last night of the restaurants and bars that open in front of you were sentenced to one month in prison to combat infection with Covid-19, which began at midnight.

After the first attack – the first in Vienna for 35 years – the attackers moved through the city center on the street where the synagogue is located and shot at those who were occupying the terraces.

This attack came a few days after the death of three people in a knife attack in Nice, south-east France.

In this attack, also classified as a terrorist, a man and a woman were killed in the Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption in Nice, and a third victim, seriously injured, died in a bar near the church where he had sought refuge .

In the past few days, reactions from the Muslim world against France and its president have multiplied after Emmanuel Macron declared that he would like freedom of expression, including the publication of cartoons, during a national tribute to a professor who was beheaded at the university, Will continue to defend the Paris region for displaying caricatures of Muhammad in a free speech class.