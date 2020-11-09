U.S. Baghouse Filters Market: Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities Worldwide By 2024

The U.S. baghouse filters market for the woodworking industry is projected to observe substantial growth in the coming years owing to the rising customers spending on towards renovation and remodeling activities. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the stringent regulations introduces by OSHA for the safety of workers as well as indoor air quality management is likely to play a crucial role in the market expansion.

The market is also currently observing a growing demand for a diverse array of products from the construction sector including composite panels, flooring, and windows and doors due to shifting consumer preferences towards luxury homes, which would further cause an upsurge in product adoption over the coming years.

Considering these growth factors, a research report, the U.S. baghouse filters market for the woodworking industry is anticipated to surpass a valuation of $86 million through 2024.

How growing demand for pulse jets is augment the U.S. baghouse filters market share?

With respect to the product segment, the U.S. pulse jet baghouse filters market for the woodworking industry is estimated to observe a growth rate of more than 3% through the forthcoming timeframe.

Pulse-jet baghouse filters work best in high volume temperature and air conditions, which is the primary factor driving their demand in the industry. In addition, the product also boasts of other benefits such as low cost as well as easy maintenance, which is likely to further push its demand in the coming years.

Which application segment would predominantly shape the U.S. baghouse filters market landscape?

Furniture and fixtures applications are projected to observe substantial growth over the coming years owing to the rising demand for smart and affordable furniture as per shifting consumer standards in the country. Furniture production companies utilize table or circular saw, which could result in dust exposure among workers.

Installation of baghouse filters in manufacturing plants would help capture a majority of particulate dust particles inside the filter bags. This would be useful to reduce air pollution, which is likely to make a significant contribution towards the segment share. Based on these development factors, the segment is slated to surpass a valuation of $10 million through 2024.

What state is expected to register distinguished growth in market landscape over the coming years?

On a regional reference frame, the Ohio baghouse filters industry from woodworking applications is slated to expand at a growth rate of more than 4% through the forecast timespan. Stringent rules introduced by OSHA and EPA for indoor air quality management and industrial safety due to growing awareness about increasing health issues from saw dust is a major factor influencing industry trends in the region.

Baghouse filters offer a low cost, long term, and an effective solution to manage air pollution by decreasing the concentration of solid particulate impurities at the lowest acceptable limit in accordance to regulatory guidelines.

The competitive landscape of the U.S. baghouse filters market from the woodworking industry is inclusive of players such as Clarcor Industries, Griffin Filters, Camcorp, Mac Process, Donaldson Company, and Imperial Systems among others.

