U.S. Corrugated and Folding Boxboard Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware According to the report titled ‘U.S. Corrugated and Folding Boxboard Market Size By Product, By Printing Technique, By Industry, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, the U.S. corrugated and folding boxboard market is expected to record strong CAGR through 2026.

Pertaining to increasing use of boxes in food & beverage, packaging, and industrial sectors, the United States corrugated & folding boxboard market is likely to record considerable growth over 2020-2026. Folding boxboard is a multi-ply pulp material, manufactured mechanically and chemically, known for its durability and strength. It further enables printing as it consists of a bleached chemical layer which aids in smooth and high-quality prints.

Moreover, corrugated boxes are used to transport products internationally and domestically. They are further employed in packaging of electronic products. Notably, when it comes to purchasing electronic products, the look and strength of product packaging are the major determinants for the consumers, which in turn is stimulating the expansion of U.S. corrugated and folding boxboard market.

This market is classified based on regional hierarchy, end-use spectrum, printing technique, and product terrain.

Cardboard boxes or corrugated boxes are used as shipping containers. These boxes require inner packings like blocking, cushioning, and bracing to protect the fragile contents. Widespread use of corrugated boxes in warehouses for stacking as they provide adequate safety and strength is propelling the market outlook. These boxes are periodically audited by engineers to ensure their compression strength.

Speaking of the product terrain, triple wall corrugated box segment is likely is to record a 3.2% CAGR over the predicted timeframe. These boxes are heavy duty and strong. Heavy machine parts, massive vehicle equipment, or large glassware can be transported safely using these boxes. Triple wall corrugated boxes are as durable as wooden boxes due to their configuration which enables them to withstand pressure and bending from all directions.

Based on printing technique, corrugated and folding boxboard market in U.S. is divided into flexography, lithography, digital printing, and others. The report estimates that others segment to gain decent traction in the ensuing years, owing to surging popularity of onscreen printing.

In terms of end-use spectrum, the market is classified into food & beverage, medical, other FMGC, paper & carton, home appliances & electronics, personal care & home care, agriculture, chemical & plastic, industrial, and others. In 2019, the industrial segment accounted for 8% demand share of the overall market. The growth in automotive industry is having a positive influence on the segment growth.

Speaking of geographical landscape, corrugated & folding boxboard market in Northwest U.S. region recorded over 20% demand share in 2019.

The major companies in U.S. corrugated and folding boxboard market are All Packaging Company, U.S. Corrugated Inc., DS Smith Plc, Montebello Container Company LLC, Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Westrock Company, and Mondi PLC among others.

