U.S. Pet Insurance Market Expected To Transform Substantially Through 2025

The U.S. pet insurance market is estimated to witness a 12% growth by 2025 owing to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of pet insurance policies and high cost of veterinary services. The region’s pet insurance industry is in its initial growth stage and is expected to develop rapidly compared to other countries. Major service providers in the region are coming up with innovative schemes that tackle the growing concerns among owners regarding their pet’s health.

Increasing pet ownership and demand for better care of pets will impel pet insurance market size in the ensuing years. The growth of pet insurance industry is stemmed from the cognizance among pet owners about pet insurance policies and efforts made by market players to satisfy customers’ pet needs. Many countries, such as Sweden and the U.K. have been witnessing huge pet adoption and introduction of various insurance coverage policies.

Cats and dogs are among the most frequently insured animals owing to their high adoption. Dogs, in particular, are highly adopted across several regions of the world. Nevertheless, with the rising trend of adoption of exotic animal species, increasing interest has been witnessed towards insuring other animals across the globe. Pet insurance industry share from other animals is likely to accrue around $739.9 million by 2025.Countries such as Brazil, Canada, and the U.S. have exhibited noteworthy interest in the adoption of exotic pet animals.

Accident and illness coverage policies are gaining traction among pet owners as they offer reimbursement for numerous illness besides accidents. Accident and illness policies cover various chronic ailments, which can cost a lot if treated without insurance. Several pet insurance market companies are offering policies with various benefits for customers. They cover treatment for a comprehensive range of ailments including broken bones, swallowed objects, burns, urinary tract infections, surgeries, laboratory tests, hospitalization, and X-rays. The accidents and illness policy segment is likely to expand at CAGR of around 8.5% over 2019-2025.

Private insurance providers are likely to account for 93.8% revenue share over 2019-2025. Private insurance providers offer policies with low premium amount and maximum coverage. They provide the latest medical plans to hold customers, which will significantly foster pet insurance industry growth by 2025.

On a global landscape, the competitive landscape of pet insurance market comprises of companies such as Embrace, Healthy Paws, Trupanion, Nationwide, Petplan, Anicom Holdings Inc., and Pethealth. These firms are enhancing their market position through various tried and tested strategies such as partnerships, collaborations and mergers and acquisitions, among others.

