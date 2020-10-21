U.S. Plastic Fencing Market to record substantial gains by 2024

The research report on U.S. plastic fencing Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, U.S. plastic fencing market size crossed USD 955.53 million in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 1.6 billion by the end of 2024, growing at an expected CAGR of 8.5% over 2018 – 2024. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the U.S. plastic fencing industry is characterized by. The U.S. plastic fencing market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of regions, and competitive landscape.

Vinyl fencing held the largest share in the plastic fencing market accounting for 33.67 Million Linear Feet in 2017. The low maintenance cost and superior mechanical properties including weather resistance, wear resilience and scratch resistance will propel the usage of the material in fencing over the coming years. In addition, major players offering innovative products such as reflective fence and pre-woven vinyl fence to meet the aesthetic demands of the consumers will further drive the market growth.

The overall U.S. plastic fencing industry is diversified into various regions and economies including U.S and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Vinyl is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years. It accounted for over 50% of the material used in U.S. plastic fencing market. Excellent durability, weather and abrasion resistance coupled with cost-effectiveness has bolstered its demand in the region. Vinyl fencing also provides ease of application when compared to wood and metal fencing as it doesn’t require painting or staining and is available in ready to install strips.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, U.S. plastic fencing industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Walpole Outdoors, Tenax, Hoover Fence, Premium Vinyl Manufacturing, CertainTeed, Associated Materials and Superior Plastic Products. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

