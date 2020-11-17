U.S. Recreational Boating Market 2024 By Industry Growth & Regional Forecast

The U.S. recreational boating market took a sharp decline when the country went into a recession in 2008 with consumers having less disposable income to be spent on leisure activities. More recently the Trump administration’s implementation of tariffs has put a dampener on the U.S. recreational boating industry, though between 2012 and 2016, the market experienced a gradual upsurge. U.S. recreational boating industry which supports approximately 650,000 jobs and 35,000 businesses nationwide, is touted to be one of the stalwarts of the American manufacturing sector.

Luxury boating, being one of the most popular leisure activities in the United States, has led to the U.S. recreational boating market emerging as a highly profitable industry. In 2018, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced boat sales in the U.S.to have reached a 10-year high, encouraging boat manufacturers to further expand their production capacity to meet the rising demand. NMMA data shows that unit sales of new powerboats reached 262,000 in 2017 increasing 5% when compared to unit sales in 2016.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis boasts of valid data to support the growth of the U.S. manufacturing industry. Estimates by the organization claim that U.S. manufacturing gross output increased to $6.228 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2017. The strong economy of the country is indeed bolstering the boating expenditure and new boat sales in the country as manufacturer optimism and capital spending continues to hit a record high. The growth trajectory of the U.S. recreational boating market is expected to be rather exponential in the ensuing years, as new products ranging from small fishing boats to large luxury yachts make an entry into this business sphere.

Statistics indicate that over 87 million adults participate in recreational boating in the U.S. and engage in travelling by boat, sports activities or fishing. When the country was in the grip of a major economic crisis in the last decade, the U.S. recreational boating industry initially took a hard hit. However, with the return of financial stability, the U.S. recreational boating market has witnessed renewed vigor with 12 million boats being registered and documented in 2017 across the country. The NMMA listed Florida as the state leading the number of registrations in 2017 followed by Minnesota, Michigan, California and Wisconsin with significant growth in the registration of recreational boats in the states of Oregon, Ohio and California.

