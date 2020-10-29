UHD/4K Panel Market is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report

The consumer electronics sector is soaring with the growing popularity of UHD TVs. The UHD/4K panel market has already generated a heavy momentum in this space with the development of next generation TVs. Ultra HDTV has gradually emerged from a techie’s dream to consumer reality in the recent past. This UHD technology is unlocking transformative, awe-inspiring, and enhanced viewing experience with a minimum resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. 4K resolution provides around 8 million pixels and is called so as a result of the images being about 4,000 pixels wide.

The increasing number of platforms offering higher resolution of HD content will further expand UHD panel industry growth. Moreover, government initiatives to minimize custom duties particularly in India and China and the dropping prices of 4K panels will stimulate UHD market over the coming years. UHD/4K Panel Industry is estimated to grow at a rate of 11% over the period of 2016-2024.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/724

The market demand for global UHD/4K panel market from LED/OLED technology segment is forecast to account for about 45% of the overall industry shipments and is further expected to grow at over 8.8% CAGR from during the projected time period.

The growth of this segment could be attributed to the increasing incorporation of these devices into tablets and mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the LCD segment was valued at around $9.5 billion in 2015. Effective energy consumption owing to the light modulating properties of liquid crystals is expected to further drive the UHD/4K panel market expansion during the forecast timeframe.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the UHD/4K Panel Market. They are as follows:

AU Optronics Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Hisense Group Co. Ltd., Innolux Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Display Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd. (Haier Group), Samsung, Sharp Corporation, Sony Electronics, Inc., Toshiba Corporation

The UHD 4K panel market share of APAC region is anticipated to grow at a rate that is much quicker than global average during the projected time period. This growth could be projected due to the existence of a large number of OEM manufacturers throughout the region.

Meanwhile, rapid acceptance of advanced technology along with rise in customer awareness will prove beneficial in the North American Industry.

These industry players are anticipated to focus on enhancing the product portfolio and innovation initiatives to gain more business traction.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/724

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. UHD/4K Panel Market Insights

4.1. UHD panel market share by technology, 2015 & 2024

4.2. LCD

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. LED/OLED

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. UHD/4K Panel Market Application Insights

5.1. UHD panel market share by application, 2015 & 2024

5.2. Personal computers

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Smartphones

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Televisions

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024

5.5. Digital display screens

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/ultra-high-definition-UHD-4K-panel-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com