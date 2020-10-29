UK Electronic Security Market Size to Surpass USD 11 Billion by 2026

The market analysis on UK Electronic Security Market offers a holistic view on the overall industry with all required details regarding its overall foothold in the global ecosystem along with its applications in vivid end-user sectors. According to the given report, UK electronic security industry is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast timespan 2020-2026. It includes important information on the current market situation, evolving technologies, robust competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth opportunities, and market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also delivers a summary of vivid factors that are expected to drive the overall industry along with including information of the ongoing trends touted to propel the market in the upcoming years. As per the report, the UK electronic security market has been fragmented into various segments spanning application, product, regional, and competitive landscape.

The surveillance & alert systems segment in the UK electronic security is expected to witness strong demand over the forecast timeline due to increasing use in public places such as malls, bus stations, and airports. Variations in closed-circuit televisions, such as HD CCTV, analogue CCTV, ANPR systems, and video analytics, cater to requirements from several applications. Reducing costs of components and raw materials result in the declining prices of the equipment, propelling the market demand. Furthermore, advancements, such as night vision cameras, are expected to positively impact the demand for surveillance and alert systems. For instance, the Mini Cube high definition camera, developed by Ezviz Inc., features a rugged, moisture-resistant exterior, and up to 30 feet of night vision, which makes it a perfect fit for several outdoor applications.

The overall electronic security market in UK has been diversified into different regions and geographies and its foolproof analysis has been drafted in the given research report. More so, it also consists of elaborative details on the factors promoting the growth of these regional market over the mentioned time frame, along with addressing the growth opportunities for myriad market players, technologies being massively used across these regions, stringent and favorable governmental reforms, and others.

The environmental segment in the market is estimated to witness over 9% CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing unforeseen instances of forest fires, cyclones, flash floods, and other environmental disasters. For instance, in March 2018, the UK was affected by the storm Emma combined with strong winds, drifting snow, blizzards, and bitter cold causing death & disruption in the country. Similarly, in June 2018, the country witnessed a series of wildfires, which continued throughout the summer. To combat these, the adoption of environmental surveillance systems, such as UAVs & thermal sensors for quick identification of massive drops in temperatures and sending of alerts & alarms to conduct mass evacuations in times of need, is increasing.

UK electronic security market boasts of the presence of top-notch companies that are operating this terrain and their individual market shares, company profiles, individual positions, accomplishments, and stance in the global ecosystem have been briefly cited in the study.

Market players are also focusing on strategic alliances to offer advanced electronic security solutions and increase their market penetration. In 2016, Johnson Controls, Inc. merged with Tyco and formed Johnson Controls International PLC. The company focusses on integrated electronic security systems and integrated fire detection & suppression systems. The merger of Tyco International and Johnson Controls has unified best-in-class technology in fire, security, safety, controls, power, and energy storage solutions. The company caters to commercial buildings, large institutions, industrial, retail, small businesses, and residential buildings.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. UK Electronic Security Market, By Solution

4.1. Key trends by solution

4.2. Access and control system

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3. Surveillance and alert system

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.4. Anti-theft system

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.5. Antiterrorist and inspection equipment

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 5. UK Electronic Security Market Share, By Application

5.1. Key trends by application

5.2. Environmental

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Public sector

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Infrastructure (A, R, R)

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.3. Education

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.4. Healthcare

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.5. Municipal Building

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.6. Postal

5.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.4. Custom service sector

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.5. Telecommunications

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.6. Residential

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.7. Commercial

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

