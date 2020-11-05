UK is entering a new detention center for (at least) a month – Executive Digest

The new detention in England could last longer than the expected four weeks if infection rates for the new coronavirus don’t fall fast enough, said UK Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove.

The detention announced on Saturday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to take place between Thursday and December 2.

Johnson says there is a need to prevent hospitals from being overcrowded with patients with Covid-19 within weeks.

Minister Michael Gove said the government has “high hopes” that the detention will end in due course, but that cannot be guaranteed.

“With such a vicious virus and its ability to move so fast, it would be foolish to predict with absolute certainty what will happen in four weeks,” Michael Gove told Sky News.

“We will reassess the situation on December 2nd, but we will always be guided by the data,” he said.

Under the new restrictions, bars and restaurants can only be opened for takeout, non-essential trades must be closed, and people can only leave for reasons included on a short list that includes physical activity.

Hairdressers, gyms, golf courses, swimming pools and bowling alleys are some of the places that must be closed and people are being prevented from going abroad on vacation.

Unlike the first three months in the UK, schools, universities, construction companies and industry will continue to function earlier this year.

The UK has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, with more than 46,700 deaths, after surpassing a million confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday and confirming an additional 23,254 new infections in the past 24 hours.

As in other European countries, cases of Covid-19 increased in the UK after first childbirth measures eased in the summer and people returned to work, schools, universities and social life.

In the past few weeks, the number of new infections has increased rapidly across the European continent, particularly in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Johnson hoped the regional restrictions put in place in October, mainly in northern England, would be enough to reduce the number of new infections.

However, government advisors believe that as the outbreak continues, demand for hospital beds will exceed capacity by the first week of December, even if makeshift hospitals established at the first peak of the pandemic are reopened.

“Without action, deaths in this country can reach several thousand a day,” Johnson said when announcing his arrest during a television interview Saturday night.

But the owners of bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms say the measures will be devastating.

The government program, which paid the salaries of millions of workers made redundant during the pandemic, was extended during the new detention, but many companies say this is not enough, especially in the arts, where most people work as “freelancers” .

Mark Davyd, executive director of the Music Venue Trust, called on the government to offer more financial support to the live events industry, as has been done in France and Germany.

“We are awaiting urgent details from ministers on the financial package that will protect businesses and livelihoods in this vital and world-leading UK industry,” he said.

The funding package, which includes grants and loans worth £ 1.8 billion (almost EUR 2 billion), is expected to keep the system operational through the end of March.

The restrictions apply to England. Wales and Northern Ireland have already been detained and Scotland is subject to strict regional restrictions.