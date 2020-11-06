UK is testing aspirin as a drug to treat Covid-19 – Executive Digest

Aspirin is being evaluated as a possible treatment for Covid-19 in one of the largest studies in the UK that is looking to reduce the risk of blood clots in people infected with the new coronavirus.

The scientists behind the study called Recovery, which is looking at a number of potential treatments for Covid-19, said they would include the drug normally used as a blood anticoagulant.

“There is clear reason to believe that aspirin can be beneficial and safe, cheap and widely available,” said Peter Horby, co-lead investigator for the study cited by Reuters.

Patients infected with the coronavirus are at increased risk of blood clots due to hyperreactive platelets, the fragments of cells that help stop bleeding. Aspirin is an anti-platelet agent and may reduce the risk of blood clots.

It is expected that at least 2000 patients will randomly receive 150 mg of aspirin daily with the usual regimen. The data from these patients are compared with at least 2,000 other patients who are themselves receiving standard treatment for Covid-19.

Other treatments being tested in the recovery study include a cocktail of Regeneron antibodies that was used to treat Donald Trump’s symptoms.

Unlike remdesivir, which was approved as a treatment for Covid-19 in the US but showed poor results in a large study by the World Health Organization, aspirin is a generic medicine that makes it much cheaper.

The recovery study was the first to show that dexamethasone, a steroid that is also inexpensive and widely used, can save the lives of people seriously ill with Covid-19. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine was also shown to be of no use in treating patients with Covid-19.