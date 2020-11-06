Ulrike Folkerts: «Tatort» is a permanent instance

This month the «Tatort» celebrates its 50th anniversary. For Ulrike Folkers, the ARD crime series has long been an established institution.

Ludwigshafen (dpa) – For the 50th anniversary of the “Tatort” series, TV commissioner Ulrike Folkerts (59) recognized the crime series as a stable figure in an increasingly turbulent and unstable world. “The future is uncertain, but the” crime scene “reliably delivers a killer at the end of the film,” said the actress from the German news agency.

In addition, the “Tatort” presents everything a crime thriller can do, from social studies to thrillers and comedy. “It is socially relevant, it addresses topical issues, it is a contemporary testimony and a mirror of our society”.

The TV series will turn 50 at the end of November. Folkerts has been in front of the camera as Ludwigshafen’s “Tatort” commissioner Lena Odenthal since 1989. The series is a fixed entity, a brand, firmly anchored Sunday night, the actress said. “It is useful for searching, arguing, guessing the killers, being smarter than the police.” And regardless of whether the “crime scene” was good or bad: “The argument lasts until Monday morning at work to talk, rant, get excited.”