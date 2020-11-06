Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Report to 2026 – Emerging Opportunities And Trend Forecast

There is a huge demand for ultralight and light aircraft globally since they are used for pilot training activities. These aircraft also have applications in recreational flying activities which are also observing a hike lately. Along with these applications, rapidly growing tourism sector and increasing expenditure of people on air travel are further adding up to the ultralight and light aircraft market growth.

On that note, Global Market Insights Inc., predicts the global ultralight and light aircraft market to surpass $9.4 billion over the forecast timespan.

The latest enhancements in aircraft propulsion systems to deliver better passenger experience is also a major growth factor. Furthermore, the novel and fast-increasing trend of using light and ultralight aircraft for providing taxi services is also increasing their deployment globally.

Technological advancements in the field of avionics is a major factor pushing the growth of global ultralight and light aircraft market. Additionally, the ever-increasing sport aircraft demand across the world is another major reason that is anticipated to complement the overall industry share through 2026.

Mentioned below are top 3 trends characterizing ultralight and light aircraft market:

An upsurge in the demand of light aircrafts

The light aircraft type segment is estimated to dominate the market share through 2026 and generate revenue share of over 95% over the study period. This domination is due to the integration of many advanced avionics as well as enhanced passenger comfort offered by these aircraft.

Apart from their technological advancements, growing usage of light aircraft by people for personal aviation activities coupled with the increasing High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) demographic across the world is likely to further propel the market outlook through 2026.

Growing usage of lightweight helicopters across air medical, search and rescue operations might further increase their deployment in the market.

Increasing traction in civil and commercial sector

With reference to the application segment, civil and commercial applications dominate the market share with over 80% of the overall revenue share in the ultralight and light aircraft industry due to the increased demand for small-sized business jets globally.

Small business jets are witnessing an upsurge in the civil and commercial sector owing to their lower ownership cost, better reliability, as well as ease in their maintenance. In addition, growing air charter facilities for inter and intracity travel in several nations including China and Japan would offer lucrative development opportunities for segment growth.

Mounting deployment in Europe

Europe ultralight and light aircraft market would proliferate exponentially exhibiting a growth rate of approximately 7.3% over the forthcoming years owing to testing and development of various UAM (urban air mobility) solutions.

In fact, various cities of Europe like Toulouse and Hamburg are partnering to develop UAM initiatives under the EIP-SCC (European Innovation Partnership in Smart Cities and Communities). Growing recreational air sport activities would further propel the market size in the region.

Some of the major players contributing to the growth of ultralight and light aircraft market include Textron Inc., Piper Aircraft, Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Pipistrel d.o.o, Cirrus Aircraft, and Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A. among others.