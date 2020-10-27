Ultrasonic Testing Market Thriving at 8.5% CAGR to Grow Over USD 3.07 million Revenue by 2027

Global Ultrasonic Testing Market is valued approximately USD 3.07 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Leading Market Players Profiled in This Report:

GE Measurement & Control Solutions

Olympus Corporation

Ashtead Technology

Mistras Group, Inc.

TechScan Systm Inc

General Motors

Eddyfi UK Ltd

Sonatest Ltd.

Amerapex Corporation

Sonotron NDT

Market segmentation

By Type:

Time-of- Flight Diffraction

Phased Array

Immersion Testing

Guided-Wave

Spectroscopy

Acoustography

By Equipment:

Flaw Detectors

Tube Inspection

Transducers & Probes

Bond testers

Thickness Gauges

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Government Infrastructure

Automotive

Marine

Power Generation

Global Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Geographical Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Ultrasonic Testing market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Ultrasonic Testing markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Ultrasonic Testing Market report main highlights:

Ultrasonic Testing Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027.

Ultrasonic Testing Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2027 of Ultrasonic Testing industry.

The Global Ultrasonic Testing Market growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2027. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Ultrasonic Testing Market trend for development and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Ultrasonic Testing Market report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

